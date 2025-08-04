Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 2,717 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

