2,596 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 136,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,963,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $5,386.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,568.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,077.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price objective on shares of Booking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,781.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

