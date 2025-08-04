Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $244.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average of $174.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

