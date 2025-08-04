Allianz SE Purchases 4,015 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Allianz SE boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after acquiring an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $909,741,000 after acquiring an additional 600,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This trade represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 130,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $15,929,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 73,006,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,642,696.74. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

