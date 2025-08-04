Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1%

TXN stock opened at $180.86 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.