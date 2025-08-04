Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

