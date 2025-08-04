Seelaus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.6%

GE opened at $269.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.91. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $274.94.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

