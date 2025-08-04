IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 492 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $10,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

DE stock opened at $500.94 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.25 and a 200 day moving average of $487.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

