Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Paychex by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,207,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 101,177 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX opened at $139.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.07 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

In other Paychex news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

