Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,775 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $99,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 184,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,940,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,468,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $150.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.04. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $353.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.