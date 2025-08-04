Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 554,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $742.47 on Monday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $279.02 and a 52-week high of $830.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.34, a PEG ratio of 82.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total transaction of $702,632.95. Following the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.