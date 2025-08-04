MWA Asset Management Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MWA Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

Adobe Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $347.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.74. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.