GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 79.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 48.8% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.5%

GE Vernova stock opened at $656.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.15. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GEV shares. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.21.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

