Heritage Trust Co Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra Research cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.31.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,119 shares of company stock worth $246,186,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $302.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a PE ratio of 174.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

