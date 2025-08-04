Gill Capital Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gill Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 647,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,896,000 after acquiring an additional 163,817 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 967,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $302.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.31. The company has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,119 shares of company stock valued at $246,186,549. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

