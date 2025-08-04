Argent Trust Co Sells 1,893 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $270.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of AMD opened at $171.70 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

