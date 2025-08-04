Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,410,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,230,000 after purchasing an additional 352,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,279,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,476,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,176,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,480 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

NYSE:PRU opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

