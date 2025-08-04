14,641 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Wills Financial Group LLC

Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.3% of Wills Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 135,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $2,096,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $344.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

