Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,586.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 933,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $742,965,000 after purchasing an additional 877,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 723,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,973,000 after buying an additional 355,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director owned 588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,414. This represents a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,990 shares of company stock worth $6,047,567 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $914.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.12, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $994.89 and its 200-day moving average is $949.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

