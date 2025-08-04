Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $130.61. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

