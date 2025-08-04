NBZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $255,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 434,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $221.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

