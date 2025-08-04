Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 1,136 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 149.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 882,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $117,095,000 after purchasing an additional 529,065 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 94.5% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% during the first quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.7% during the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 91,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

ABT opened at $127.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

