W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,038,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 178,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.08.

NYSE ITW opened at $251.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

