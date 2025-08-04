Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,135,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,251,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.28% of Howmet Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after purchasing an additional 80,972 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,855,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,021,000 after acquiring an additional 570,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,676,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,143,000 after acquiring an additional 349,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.39 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.35 and its 200-day moving average is $149.51.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

