Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.5%
NYSE WFC opened at $77.80 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
