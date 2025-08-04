Commerce Bank Sells 1,350 Shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veralto by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,602,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,992 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,058,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,888,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veralto by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,074,000 after acquiring an additional 509,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLTO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLTO

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,499.64. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,702.80. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.