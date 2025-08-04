Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $586,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 612.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,470. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $280.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

