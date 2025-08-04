IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,950 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,323,000 after purchasing an additional 604,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,756,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,709,000 after purchasing an additional 542,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,921,000 after purchasing an additional 306,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.9%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,147,423.36. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

