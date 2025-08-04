Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 166,331 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 166,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after buying an additional 2,777,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $764,947,000 after acquiring an additional 968,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,175,507,000 after acquiring an additional 645,892 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $237.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $185.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,555,330 shares of company stock valued at $360,568,811. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

