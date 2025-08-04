Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 2,461 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 2.6% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Newmont by 123.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,402.50. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,154 shares of company stock valued at $572,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

