Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $20.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 1.3% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $96.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

