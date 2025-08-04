Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 3.5%

UL stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.