Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 209.0% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 3.5%
UL stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.29. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on UL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
