Haverford Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 2.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after purchasing an additional 222,496 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McKesson by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,218,000 after purchasing an additional 126,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in McKesson by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,103,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,639,000 after purchasing an additional 95,806 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 922,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,560,000 after purchasing an additional 77,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MCK opened at $698.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $676.81. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $710.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.