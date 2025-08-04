PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $146,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,110. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $184.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $187.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

