Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 2,540.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $8,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,084,418. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $208.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $213.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

