Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $12.55 Million Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 3.9% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,483 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,743,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Shares of ORCL opened at $244.44 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a market cap of $686.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

