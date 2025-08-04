ING Groep NV Lowers Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 254,994 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $244.44 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.96. The company has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,303 shares of company stock worth $82,480,056 over the last ninety days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

