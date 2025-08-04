Connable Office Inc. Sells 23 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,449 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,375.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,455.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,229.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,707.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.