Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 526 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,080. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,474 shares of company stock worth $88,420,934 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.61.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

