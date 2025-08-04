Connable Office Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $255.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $254.20 and a one year high of $398.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

