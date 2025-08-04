MWA Asset Management Sells 597 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

MWA Asset Management cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,774,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,326 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $166,811,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.34.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $153.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

