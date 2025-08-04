Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.5% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VIG stock opened at $204.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day moving average of $197.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

