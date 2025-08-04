IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,531,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,475 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,906,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,016 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $792,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11,349.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,927,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,470,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,316,000 after purchasing an additional 951,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $123.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 335 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.22 per share, with a total value of $34,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 301,471 shares in the company, valued at $31,419,307.62. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5%

FTNT opened at $97.36 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.