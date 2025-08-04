Clearstead Trust LLC Has $434,000 Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Clearstead Trust LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,787,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $294.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.17 and a 200 day moving average of $291.20. The stock has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $329.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

