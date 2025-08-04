Delta Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,730,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $10,521,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock worth $4,540,285. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of COF stock opened at $207.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

