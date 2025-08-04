Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

