Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 38,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $228.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.38. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.69 and a 12 month high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

