Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 20,284 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 23.1% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 137.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,151,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.7% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 171,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

