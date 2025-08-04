Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.9%

ADP stock opened at $300.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.47 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.33. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

