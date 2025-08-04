Top Home Improvement Stocks To Research – August 1st

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in residential renovation, repair and maintenance. These equities cover a range of businesses—from tool and building-material makers to home?goods retailers—and their performance often moves in step with housing-market activity and consumer spending on upgrades. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,878,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day moving average is $94.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.63 and a 200 day moving average of $373.53. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,445. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,214,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,853. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

W stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.57. 4,635,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,105,013. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.99. 3,705,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 2,048,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. Masco has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Featured Articles